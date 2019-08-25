Regal Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) by $561,329; Evercore Wealth Management Raised Its Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $857,466

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 69,683 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, up from 62,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $89.58. About 1.93M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 5,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 34,038 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 28,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14 million shares traded or 242.31% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products

