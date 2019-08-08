Regal Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Increased Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Position

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 11.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regal Investment Advisors Llc acquired 10,817 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Regal Investment Advisors Llc holds 101,138 shares with $4.30M value, up from 90,321 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $203.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.92. About 9.12 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 26 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased Disney Walt Co New (DIS) stake by 8.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc acquired 6,690 shares as Disney Walt Co New (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc holds 87,235 shares with $9.69M value, up from 80,545 last quarter. Disney Walt Co New now has $248.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.82. About 8.47M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 3,793 shares to 13,739 valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) stake by 17,270 shares and now owns 40,929 shares. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Tru Company reported 0.21% stake. Asset Management One reported 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Bankshares Trust has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ntv Asset Limited Liability Co holds 14,919 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt Inc has 113,534 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 7,258 shares. Cornerstone holds 3.69% or 200,717 shares. Yhb Invest Inc stated it has 93,633 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation reported 174,864 shares stake. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Round Table Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,620 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd holds 4,398 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 1.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Inspirion Wealth Llc accumulated 1,967 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Glob Endowment Mgmt Lp, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,250 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Market Pressure Puts Disney Stock Below 50-Day Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. JP Morgan maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, May 16. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16100 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 13. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 6 report.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing (Call) (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 13,458 shares to 400 valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced 3M Co (Call) (NYSE:MMM) stake by 9,465 shares and now owns 200 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (Call) (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.