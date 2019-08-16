Regal Investment Advisors Has Lifted Chevron New (CVX) Position By $561,741; Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 19.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regal Investment Advisors Llc acquired 4,567 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Regal Investment Advisors Llc holds 28,416 shares with $3.50M value, up from 23,849 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $219.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 1.88 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM

Among 2 analysts covering Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Micro Focus International has GBX 2200 highest and GBX 1469 lowest target. GBX 1834.50’s average target is 14.91% above currents GBX 1596.4 stock price. Micro Focus International had 15 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 20. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 28 by Goldman Sachs. Numis Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 2075 target in Monday, February 18 report. See Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2050.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2050.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2050.00 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2290.00 New Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2350.00 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2350.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Maintain

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company has market cap of 5.48 billion GBP. The firm operates through Micro Focus and SUSE divisions. It has a 3.84 P/E ratio. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions.

The stock increased 1.77% or GBX 27.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1596.4. About 505,701 shares traded. Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Micro Focus International plc’s (LON:MCRO) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Calculating The Fair Value Of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brief Commentary On Micro Focus International plc’s (LON:MCRO) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Micro Focus International, MSC Industrial Direct, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Cap Mgmt has invested 0.32% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Madison Invest Holdings holds 0.55% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 242,749 shares. Beaumont Prtnrs Ltd has 5,580 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Greatmark Prtn holds 1.1% or 28,234 shares. 12,777 were reported by Notis. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 147,471 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B. Hl Lc has invested 0.7% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Clark Cap Grp reported 308,633 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability holds 2.4% or 855,477 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Capital Corp stated it has 877,660 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc has invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Westwood Mgmt Il invested in 3,800 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc invested in 0.51% or 15,253 shares.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) stake by 154,908 shares to 600 valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Duke Energy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:DUK) stake by 46,732 shares and now owns 400 shares. General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) was reduced too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. The insider REED DEBRA L bought 4,250 shares worth $502,074.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp has $150 highest and $130 lowest target. $139.89’s average target is 20.79% above currents $115.81 stock price. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 15. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, May 13. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $13500 target. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets.