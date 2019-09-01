Regal Investment Advisors Has Increased Store Cap (Prn) (STOR) Position By $350,196; QUINSAM CAP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (QCAAF) SI Decreased By 11.05%

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased Store Cap Corp (Prn) (STOR) stake by 80.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regal Investment Advisors Llc acquired 10,612 shares as Store Cap Corp (Prn) (STOR)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Regal Investment Advisors Llc holds 23,724 shares with $795,000 value, up from 13,112 last quarter. Store Cap Corp (Prn) now has $8.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 1.85M shares traded or 28.99% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’

QUINSAM CAP CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) had a decrease of 11.05% in short interest. QCAAF’s SI was 15,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.05% from 17,200 shares previously. With 103,100 avg volume, 0 days are for QUINSAM CAP CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:QCAAF)’s short sellers to cover QCAAF’s short positions. It closed at $0.115 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased Emerson Elec Co (Call) (NYSE:EMR) stake by 113,354 shares to 600 valued at $41,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 27,626 shares and now owns 4,800 shares. Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) was reduced too.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Going Back To The STORE For Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Retail High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “STORE Capital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Incorporated Oh owns 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 20,845 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 5,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2.13 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 6,600 were accumulated by Greylin Investment Mangement. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 10,417 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership has 4.60 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 629,343 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 123,746 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,059 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication Ny stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Panagora Asset Management has 11,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Telemus Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). C World Wide Grp Inc Inc Holdg A S holds 56,755 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested in 317,035 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.03% or 356,246 shares.