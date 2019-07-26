Regal Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Store Cap (Prn) (STOR) Holding; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Trimmed Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake by $540,828; Stock Price Declined

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (Prn) (STOR) by 80.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,724 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 13,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 1.24 million shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 567,586 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Add STORE Capital To Your Shopping List – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In August – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. Store Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton Dickinson: Can This Stock Double Again? – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

