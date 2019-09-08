Regal Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $614,614 as Share Value Rose; Stericycle (SRCL) Stake Boosted by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 39,518 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 32,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Stericycle (SRCL) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 7,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 406,760 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.14 million, up from 399,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Stericycle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 856,596 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $3.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director; 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Limited Partnership reported 163,174 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 0.01% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 138,995 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Com owns 55,942 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.06% or 22,800 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Creative Planning reported 5,150 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.17% or 370,764 shares. High Pointe Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 13,610 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest owns 0.47% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 26,411 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Commerce Ltd has invested 0.02% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 4,247 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 0% or 31,380 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsr has invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medpace by 52,440 shares to 260,245 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,262 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.24% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Badgley Phelps And Bell accumulated 168,074 shares. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 1.5% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Com owns 1.1% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 98,781 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.56% stake. Barnett And reported 0.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Albion Gru Ut has 0.18% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Prudential Pcl holds 0% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Mngmt reported 2,200 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 530,786 shares. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp holds 0.02% or 97,865 shares in its portfolio. Longview Ptnrs (Guernsey) Limited invested in 2.91% or 6.06 million shares. Stratos Wealth Limited invested in 13,269 shares. Wheatland Advisors owns 1.14% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 16,450 shares. 12,122 were reported by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (Call) (NYSE:SYY) by 15,593 shares to 500 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CVX) by 23,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Call) (NYSE:VZ).