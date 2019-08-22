Regal Investment Advisors Has Increased At&T (T) Holding by $364,467; Btr Capital Management Lifted Its Eog Resources (EOG) Stake by $574,750

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 45,920 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 39,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.22. About 1.23M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 243,110 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 231,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 12.05 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON 4938.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$83 BLN; 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$14.68 BLN; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Call) (NYSE:ABBV) by 88,604 shares to 700 shares, valued at $56,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) (NYSE:XOM) by 40,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (Call) (VIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Cap Invs Llc invested in 130,637 shares or 4.41% of the stock. Fulton Bancshares Na owns 161,730 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 11,068 were accumulated by Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Cadence Retail Bank Na reported 47,275 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.56% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 97,689 shares. Sol Management Com reported 96,879 shares stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 39,317 are owned by Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc. Jefferies Grp Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Girard Prtn Ltd reported 119,965 shares. Iat Reinsurance stated it has 50,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Ftb has invested 0.94% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 9.97M shares. Perkins accumulated 1.06% or 51,337 shares. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.55% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Macy’s and JC Penney Need Help. ThredUp Isn’t It. – The Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:SHO) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AT&T, Texas Instruments And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 14 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Stellar Job By AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY) by 3,907 shares to 10,120 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,154 shares, and cut its stake in Sect Spdr Health Care Select (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Tru has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). State Bank Of America De invested 0.07% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership owns 0.52% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 77,084 shares. Moreover, Parkside Financial Bank Tru has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 432 shares. Cambridge Tru accumulated 171,167 shares. Boltwood Capital Mngmt invested in 5,405 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Pinnacle Fincl Partners holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,130 shares. Iberiabank Corp has 0.19% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 20,983 shares. Arizona-based Sterling Invest has invested 0.53% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hartford Invest Mgmt Com owns 71,671 shares. Energ Opportunities Management Ltd Liability Company holds 5.15% or 23,300 shares. 4,390 are held by Delta Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 29,289 were accumulated by Bridgewater Associate L P. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 602 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.