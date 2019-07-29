Regal Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Verizon Communications (Call) (VZ) Holding as Valuation Rose; Citrix Sys (Call) (CTXS) Stock Declined While Brookside Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $154.42 Million

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Call) (CTXS) by 98.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 689,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,005 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 699,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $95.09. About 1.18M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 05/04/2018 – Instart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY, INC v. CITRIX ONLINE, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1869 – 2018-04-26; 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Call) (VZ) by 97.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 28,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 29,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 6.12 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $126.39M for 24.76 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 511,538 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $68.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,817 shares to 101,138 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.92 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.