Regal Investment Advisors Has Cut Leggett & Platt (Call) (LEG) Holding by $1.00 Million; Total System Services (TSS) Holder Bernzott Capital Advisors Cut Its Position by $3.19 Million

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (Call) (LEG) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 24,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25,000, down from 25,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 1.07M shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Total System Services (TSS) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 33,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 160,485 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25 million, down from 194,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Total System Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.09. About 2.62 million shares traded or 123.14% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $85.53 million for 14.54 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 74,805 shares to 95,486 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Captrust Financial Advsr invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Davenport And Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Mitsubishi Ufj And holds 0.01% or 94,136 shares. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). B And T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt reported 59,942 shares. Qs Limited Company has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 1,381 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 5,200 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 4,796 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Cap Inc has 0.07% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 8,554 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Farmers Merchants Investments reported 72 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Victory Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 257,627 shares. Monroe Fincl Bank Trust Mi has 0.45% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 32,781 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 622,248 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,123 were accumulated by Nomura. Andra Ap reported 66,100 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,018 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.21% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 8,422 shares. California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0.06% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 17.31M shares. Mariner Ltd Liability owns 4,708 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zwj Counsel owns 10,579 shares. Jump Trading Lc holds 9,956 shares. Country Trust Natl Bank has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 27 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP accumulated 3,149 shares. Cibc World, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,223 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd accumulated 8,200 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 166,881 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,430 shares to 77,708 shares, valued at $10.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knowles (NYSE:KN) by 18,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM).