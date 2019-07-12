Regal Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Kimberly Clark (Call) (KMB) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Increased Its Holding in Ameriprise Financial (AMP) by $1.96 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial (AMP) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 20,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.18M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $150.65. About 144,113 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (Call) (KMB) by 97.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 300 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37,000, down from 10,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $138.09. About 413,362 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Communications Of America owns 391 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia has invested 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Regions Fincl Corp invested in 10,031 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 8,059 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Hartford Mngmt Communications reported 0.09% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 4,075 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Co holds 0.01% or 2,250 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 208,853 shares. Moreover, Old Bankshares In has 0.01% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 1,901 shares. 1.76 million are held by Ubs Asset Americas Inc. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.06% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) or 231,319 shares. Advisory Services Limited Liability Com owns 5,798 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada has 810 shares.

More notable recent Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ameriprise Financial Appoints New Director – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mallinckrodt Stock Is Tanking Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi cautions on global financial stocks, likes U.S. financials – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 39,864 shares to 7.94 million shares, valued at $293.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.43M shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,364 shares to 62,925 shares, valued at $17.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (HYMB) by 18,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S R Schill & Assoc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Steinberg Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,006 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0.14% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Albion Fincl Grp Ut owns 39,213 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer & Communications Inc has 0.07% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 22,152 shares. United Serv Automobile Association owns 312,737 shares. Welch Group Ltd Liability reported 3.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Lathrop Investment invested in 3,486 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 1.73 million are owned by Ronna Sue Cohen. Schafer Cullen Mgmt invested in 823,300 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Blackhill Capital owns 103,300 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Pictet North America Advisors Sa reported 2,925 shares. Guardian Lp owns 109,065 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. The California-based Rh Dinel Invest Counsel has invested 0.27% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Coho Prns holds 0.01% or 3,940 shares in its portfolio.