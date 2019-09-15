Regal Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Autozone (AZO) Holding by $422,016 as Share Value Rose; As Ameren (AEE) Valuation Rose, Holder Putnam Investments Has Decreased Stake

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 51.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 67,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 62,738 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, down from 130,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.6. About 2.12 million shares traded or 31.84% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, down from 2,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $20.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1149.26. About 198,382 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $44.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 35,194 shares to 142,125 shares, valued at $21.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 3,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold AEE shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisers Limited Company holds 17,193 shares. American Inv Ser has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund owns 5,122 shares. Community Bancshares Na stated it has 0.04% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Bessemer Group owns 2.36M shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation has 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 26,960 shares. Paragon Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 77,127 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd owns 755,084 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,869 shares stake. Brandywine Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 207,303 shares. Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 410 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rothschild Invest Corp Il has invested 0.12% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Cibc Ww holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 3,778 shares.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $356.42 million for 13.21 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshfield has 8.28% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 283,780 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 266 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Numerixs Technology has 2,104 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Truepoint accumulated 0.03% or 300 shares. 9,051 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd holds 6,108 shares. Greystone Managed Invests invested 0.53% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Gulf International Bankshares (Uk) has 0.11% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Shufro Rose Limited Company stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fenimore Asset Mgmt has 50,855 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Management North America Inc invested in 2.57% or 26,525 shares. Dana Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Morgan Stanley invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $513.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 13,333 shares to 25,411 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 66,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 13.22 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

