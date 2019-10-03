Regal Investment Advisors Has Cut Holding in Autozone (AZO) by $422,016 as Market Value Rose; Abrams Bison Investments Trimmed Holding in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) as Valuation Declined

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 83,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 403,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.16 million, down from 487,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $11.92 during the last trading session, reaching $443.38. About 83,673 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, down from 2,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $30.81 during the last trading session, reaching $1052.86. About 231,932 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $513.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 65,537 shares to 65,937 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 62,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantum Cap Management reported 369 shares. Vulcan Value Lc holds 33 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 2,042 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 1,228 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Comm Ltd invested 0.3% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Mitsubishi Ufj invested 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Garrison Asset Management Limited Company invested in 4,764 shares or 2.72% of the stock. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has 0.14% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Farr Miller Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc holds 335 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc holds 960 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 1 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And Tru accumulated 0% or 12 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.17% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Wedge Management L LP Nc invested in 0.49% or 38,614 shares. Lpl Ltd accumulated 4,392 shares.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 EPS, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.54 million for 12.51 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold CACC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 3.88% more from 9.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanseatic Mngmt Serv, New Mexico-based fund reported 1,995 shares. D E Shaw & Company Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Credit Suisse Ag owns 10,069 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 2 shares. New York-based Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Company has invested 5.03% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Aperio Group Limited Com accumulated 2,229 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 34,535 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 765 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 114,405 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co has 8,521 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 936 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 18 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 118,818 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 19,793 shares.