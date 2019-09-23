Regal Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $9.37 Million as Market Value Rose; Aspiriant Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $452,427 as Market Value Declined

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 21498% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 85,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 86,392 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 15.44 million shares traded or 106.72% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 239 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, down from 1,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Is Amazon Web Services expanding its CIA cloud to Army intell?; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Netgem launches SoundBox HD: New Smart Soundbar With Amazon Prime Video and Alexa Voice Control; 09/05/2018 – Amazon said in its quarterly report that AWS has at least $12.4 billion in backlog revenue, the first time its disclosed that metric; 19/04/2018 – Bezos and Amazon, having already destroyed so much, may finally kill off Powerpoint; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR FIRST MISSOURI FULFILLMENT CENTER TO BE LOCATED IN ST. PETERS; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Decatur Mngmt stated it has 4.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edge Wealth Management owns 2,236 shares. Pitcairn Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,559 shares. Scotia Cap owns 1.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 49,485 shares. Maplelane Ltd Co has 1.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). D E Shaw Company Inc holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 469,145 shares. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,514 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp accumulated 1,622 shares. 16,140 are owned by Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc. Epoch Invest Incorporated has 0.81% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 94,733 shares. Cornerstone Inc reported 0.19% stake. Fred Alger Mgmt owns 886,139 shares. Moreover, Wexford Cap LP has 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 2.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Financial Counselors owns 1.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,088 shares.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7,809 shares to 12,357 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Callahan Advisors Limited Co has invested 2.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Allstate Corporation reported 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arcadia Mngmt Corporation Mi invested in 0.23% or 7,835 shares. First Natl Bank Sioux Falls holds 2.14% or 5,689 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & has invested 1.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Argyle Mngmt holds 1.17% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 28,216 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.63% or 69,797 shares. Pittenger Anderson, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,857 shares. Aristotle Management Llc owns 2,896 shares. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Panagora Asset Management reported 2.03 million shares or 1% of all its holdings. Sns Finance Grp Ltd Company owns 0.17% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,440 shares. Amer Research And Mngmt stated it has 71,540 shares. Moreover, Canandaigua Bancshares & Tru Co has 2.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Carroll Associates Inc stated it has 41,088 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $513.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,275 shares to 13,540 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (HYMB) by 18,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,061 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).