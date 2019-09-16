Regal Investment Advisors Decreased Its Position in Autozone (AZO) by $422,016; As American Express (AXP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Check Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.70 Million

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, down from 2,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $20.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1149.26. About 198,382 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 21,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 520,319 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.23 million, down from 542,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.94 million shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fund Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 41,352 shares. Chemung Canal Trust owns 50,790 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Co reported 593,741 shares stake. Argent Trust Company holds 54,011 shares. Hennessy Advisors reported 12,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na reported 2,855 shares stake. Stewart And Patten Company Llc invested in 8,011 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.25% stake. Dorsey & Whitney Co Limited Co holds 71,355 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 86,214 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Inv Management stated it has 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 2,339 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 7,232 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp has 204,538 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.33 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Houthis Cut Saudi Oil Supply, Who Wins? Hint: Not E&P Oil Names. Fintech Firesale, And Goldman Spoils Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 13.22 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Own If You’re Worried About a Recession – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.