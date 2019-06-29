Regal Investment Advisors Cut Stake in Pepsico (Call) (PEP) by $1.47 Million; Holder Kestrel Investment Management Boosted Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Stake

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 532,915 shares traded or 11.40% up from the average. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (Call) (PEP) by 97.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37,000, down from 12,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $131.13. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.86 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.