Regal Investment Advisors Cut Its Chevron New (Call) (CVX) Position by $2.86 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As United States Lime & Mineral (USLM) Stock Rose, Polar Securities Increased Stake by $387,695

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in United States Lime & Mineral (USLM) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 5,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,843 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 44,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in United States Lime & Mineral for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $76.42. About 2,844 shares traded or 27.65% up from the average. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) has risen 0.51% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USLM News: 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Encouraged by Improved Steel Demand in 1; 27/03/2018 – United States Lime Market 2018-2025 – Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q EPS 76c; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q Rev $35.3M; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Sees Issues Including Competitive Pressures and New Trucking Regulations Affecting 201; 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Lime & Minerals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USLM); 12/03/2018 UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS – ON MARCH 8 BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO 6 DIRECTORS, ELECTED RAY HARLIN AS DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals: Weather Conditions Hurt 1Q Construction Activity

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (Call) (CVX) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 23,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49,000, down from 23,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $116.27. About 5.66 million shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Modern Media Acquisition by 125,000 shares to 2.46M shares, valued at $25.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 623,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 0 investors sold USLM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 1.50 million shares or 2.36% more from 1.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 792 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And invested 0.32% in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Polar Asset Mgmt Prtn Inc reported 0.08% stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. 2,212 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 988 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 24,920 shares. 156 are owned by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs. Vanguard Gru owns 93,248 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Cap (Trc) has 653 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cardinal Capital Mgmt holds 16,251 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. North Star Inv Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) for 23,850 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 30,055 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 1.32% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cv Starr Trust owns 30,000 shares. Washington reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ims Cap stated it has 2,100 shares. Country Club Communications Na owns 84,102 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. 164,100 are owned by Oppenheimer And. First Tru Advsr Lp invested in 1.19 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Westpac reported 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kopp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,596 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Sfmg invested in 8,454 shares. Keating Investment Counselors accumulated 9,651 shares. Monetary Grp Inc Inc Inc invested in 1.18% or 24,161 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 8,112 shares stake. Independent owns 0.35% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,300 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 12,963 shares.

