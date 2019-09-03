Regal Investment Advisors Cut Its Automatic Data Processing (Call) (ADP) Position; Cobham plc (LON:COB) Had 0 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Cobham PLC (LON:COB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cobham PLC has GBX 170 highest and GBX 107 lowest target. GBX 151.75’s average target is -5.95% below currents GBX 161.35 stock price. Cobham PLC had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, August 6. UBS downgraded Cobham plc (LON:COB) rating on Monday, July 29. UBS has “Neutral” rating and GBX 165 target. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg on Tuesday, July 30 to “Hold”. The stock of Cobham plc (LON:COB) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell” on Tuesday, May 28. See Cobham plc (LON:COB) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 135.00 New Target: GBX 165.00 Downgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 120.00 New Target: GBX 170.00 Downgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 138.00 New Target: GBX 165.00 Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 138.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 105.00 New Target: GBX 107.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 120.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 138.00 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 132.00 New Target: GBX 138.00 Unchanged

08/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 120.00 Upgrade

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing (Call) (ADP) stake by 97.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 13,458 shares as Automatic Data Processing (Call) (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Regal Investment Advisors Llc holds 400 shares with $64,000 value, down from 13,858 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing (Call) now has $71.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $167.21. About 1.19M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table)

The stock decreased 0.40% or GBX 0.65 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 161.35. About 4.45M shares traded. Cobham plc (LON:COB) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Other European countries, Australia, andinternationally. The company has market cap of 3.86 billion GBP. The firm operates in four divisions: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite and radio, wireless, and mobile connectivity markets.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 2.97% above currents $167.21 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $19000 target in Monday, August 5 report.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $568.24M for 31.43 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.