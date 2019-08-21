Regal Investment Advisors Cut American Elec Pwr Co (Call) (AEP) Holding By $5.23 Million; Huttig Building Products Has 0.45 Sentiment

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) (AEP) stake by 98.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 62,220 shares as American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) (AEP)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Regal Investment Advisors Llc holds 700 shares with $59,000 value, down from 62,920 last quarter. American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) now has $44.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.76. About 197,196 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT

Huttig Building Products Inc (HBP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 9 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 20 decreased and sold stakes in Huttig Building Products Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 11.22 million shares, down from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Huttig Building Products Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,455 were accumulated by Colonial. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,844 shares. Private Wealth Inc reported 3,024 shares stake. Holderness Investments reported 3,555 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank Co invested in 0.03% or 4,063 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 0.23% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 5.96 million shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 14,817 shares. Orrstown Fincl Ser Incorporated reported 6,949 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,260 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Affinity Invest Lc has 1% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 3,917 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr invested in 1,000 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 15,413 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 3,333 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Among 6 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Electric Power has $9900 highest and $78 lowest target. $90’s average target is -0.84% below currents $90.76 stock price. American Electric Power had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, August 12. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.49 million for 18.75 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 2,142 shares to 34,568 valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) stake by 14,471 shares and now owns 19,001 shares. American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) was raised too.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings, Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Electric Power Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AEP Renewables Completes Purchase Of Santa Rita East Wind Project – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

More notable recent Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Helix Biopharma Corp. to Present at RHK Capital Conference in New York – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) CEO Jon Vrabely on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Helix Biopharma Corp. Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Phase Ib/II Pancreatic Trial – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $80,569 activity.

The stock increased 5.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 2,523 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c