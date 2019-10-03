Regal Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD); Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Sanders Capital Has Lowered Holding as Shares Declined

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 7787.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 23,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 23,663 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $207.91. About 667,528 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 646,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 11.18 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $605.90 million, down from 11.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.22. About 2.65 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: iPhone 11 Hits Stores; McDonald’s Dishes Out Dividends – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s Raised The Dividend Again, But It’s Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s: Stability Has A Price, But Not $210 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Feathers Are Flying in the Chicken Sandwich Wars – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hm Payson &, Maine-based fund reported 284,999 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 252,623 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 68,165 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Strategic Ltd accumulated 1,863 shares. Harvest Cap Management holds 0.09% or 1,448 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Limited reported 4,033 shares stake. Hallmark Management reported 0.24% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.02M shares stake. Strategic Ser holds 1,981 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 1.17% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Telemus Limited Company has invested 0.28% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co owns 0.36% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 6,082 shares. Northstar Invest Advsr Ltd owns 78,570 shares. Stevens LP stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $513.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,275 shares to 13,540 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 10,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,827 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (HYMB).

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69 billion and $24.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 68,200 shares to 815,488 shares, valued at $117.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 251,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).