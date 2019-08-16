Regal Investment Advisors Boosted Store Cap (Prn) (STOR) Position by $350,196; Baidu (BIDU) Market Value Declined While Flow Traders Us Has Boosted by $503,152 Its Holding

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (Prn) (STOR) by 80.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 23,724 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 13,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 488,233 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company's stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $96.69. About 4.08M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Min by 103,073 shares to 217,636 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Thailand Etf (THD) by 66,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,925 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Emerging Markets Sm (DGS).

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Call) (NYSE:ABBV) by 88,604 shares to 700 shares, valued at $56,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (Call) (NYSE:ED) by 80,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Corp stated it has 0.16% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 852,361 shares. Albion Financial Grp Inc Ut reported 25,090 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.11% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Tci Wealth invested in 759 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 204,900 were reported by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company. 11.26M are held by Principal Financial Group. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 1.38M shares. Amp Capital holds 0.38% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 2.02 million shares. Pecaut holds 0.43% or 20,500 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America holds 0.53% or 178,272 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Hikari Pwr invested in 36,700 shares.