Regal Investment Advisors Boosted Holding in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) by $561,329 as Share Value Rose; Polygon Management LTD Has Upped Stake in National Cinemedia (NCMI) by $444,598 as Market Valuation Rose

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 69,683 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 62,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $91.23. About 611,325 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 63,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.06. About 119,374 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Cuts Dividend to 17c Vs. 22c; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Adj OIBDA Down 2.5% to Up 4.8%; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 1,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brookstone Capital has 0.02% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3,539 shares. Voloridge Invest Limited reported 38,161 shares. Moreover, Geode Management has 0.14% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 6.39M shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 20,397 shares stake. Arrow Financial stated it has 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). First Citizens Bancshares And Com stated it has 0.09% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 142,181 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 21,567 shares. Moreover, Captrust Advsr has 0.08% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 22,989 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 9.63M shares. Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 5,000 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 926 shares. 955,286 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% or 8,906 shares in its portfolio.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc (Call) by 70,868 shares to 600 shares, valued at $32,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (Call) (NYSE:KMB) by 10,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (Call) (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “How the Case for Owning American Electric Power for the Next Decade Has Changed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Utility Stocks to Buy for an Extra Durable Portfolio – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AEP Renewables Completes Purchase Of Santa Rita East Wind Project – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National CineMedia: If It Looks Like A Value Trap, It Probably Is – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Safe Are AMC Entertainment and Its Dividend? – The Motley Fool” published on March 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “National CineMedia, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “National CineMedia (NCMI) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “National CineMedia (NCMI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 575,554 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 13,429 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0.01% or 1.06 million shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 24,766 shares. 139,500 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.28% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Captrust Fincl Advsr accumulated 0% or 1,500 shares. Teton Advisors Inc holds 0.04% or 56,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The has invested 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 59,976 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.01% or 95,001 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 141,760 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 70,000 shares.