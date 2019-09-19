Regal Investment Advisors Boosted 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $1.92 Million; Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Shareholder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding by $1.43 Million as Stock Declined

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The hedge fund held 560,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.55M, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.48M market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 38,096 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 5543.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 11,287 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $167.41. About 101,678 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 320,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $558,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fidelity National Incorporated stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 51,158 were reported by Eagle Ridge Inv. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs has invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,164 are owned by Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt owns 1,363 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Limited Company holds 3,144 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated has 11,899 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth, West Virginia-based fund reported 19,968 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd invested 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 515,368 were accumulated by Epoch Inv Prns. Sabal Trust reported 0.07% stake. Synovus Fin holds 50,272 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Grassi Invest Management has 0.99% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 38,600 shares. Capital Invest Advsrs Llc holds 45,385 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Essex reported 5,509 shares stake.

