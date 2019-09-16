Regal Beloit (RBC) to pay $0.30 on Oct 11, 2019; Vector Group LTD Has 0.71 Sentiment

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) is expected to pay $0.30 on Oct 11, 2019. (NYSE:RBC) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Regal Beloit Corp’s current price of $76.59 translates into 0.39% yield. Regal Beloit Corp’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 417,565 shares traded or 48.17% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT RAISED 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q EPS $1.31; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $5.29 TO $5.69; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK11.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS REGAL BELOIT TRADES; 03/04/2018 – Regal Petroleum 2017 Pretax Profit Surges as Production Increases; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $6; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF HK$0.071 PER UNIT; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group results

Vector Group LTD (VGR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.58, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 65 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 91 sold and trimmed equity positions in Vector Group LTD. The funds in our database reported: 67.19 million shares, down from 70.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Vector Group LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 54 Increased: 43 New Position: 22.

Analysts await Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year's $0.14 per share.

Analysts await Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.14 per share. VGR’s profit will be $19.83 million for 23.11 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Vector Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.72% negative EPS growth.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate divisions. It has a 22.79 P/E ratio. The firm produces cigarettes in 116 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

Fort L.P. holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. for 159,569 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 1.63 million shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Llc has 0.28% invested in the company for 78,076 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. has invested 0.12% in the stock. Pdt Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 182,900 shares.

The stock decreased 4.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 1.60 million shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) has declined 33.26% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.06 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold Regal Beloit Corporation shares while 102 reduced holdings.