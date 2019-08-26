Regal Beloit (RBC) to pay $0.30 on Oct 11, 2019; Computerized Thermal Imaging (CIO) Has 1.56 Sentiment

Computerized Thermal Imaging Inc (CIO) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 64 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 41 reduced and sold their equity positions in Computerized Thermal Imaging Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 28.83 million shares, down from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Computerized Thermal Imaging Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 34 Increased: 45 New Position: 19.

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) is expected to pay $0.30 on Oct 11, 2019. (NYSE:RBC) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Regal Beloit Corp’s current price of $69.36 translates into 0.43% yield. Regal Beloit Corp’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $69.36. About 324,384 shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS RESULTS OF GROUP FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2017 WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY BETTER; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REIT FY CORE PROFIT HK$444.1M; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Net $58.4M; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $6; 17/05/2018 – Enjoy $1 Family Movies this Summer at Regal; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 30/04/2018 – REGAL BELOIT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28C-SHR FROM 26C, EST. 28C; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 14/03/2018 – REGAL PETROLEUM RPT SPUD OF VAS-10 WELL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Regal Beloit Corporation shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 446,457 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Amalgamated State Bank owns 8,679 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office stated it has 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 3,758 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank reported 78,622 shares stake. Profit Investment Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.41% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 40 shares. D E Shaw owns 0% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 8,801 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv reported 5,442 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Lc owns 22,139 shares. Synovus invested 0.01% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Victory Capital Management invested in 128,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Hgk Asset holds 6,328 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.97 billion. The Company’s Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. It has a 11.69 P/E ratio. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls.

City Office REIT, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $527.31 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It acquires, own and operate high-quality office properties.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 3.63% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. for 140,000 shares. Real Estate Management Services Llc owns 510,711 shares or 3.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Legg Mason Inc. has 2.55% invested in the company for 2,997 shares. The California-based Wespac Advisors Llc has invested 0.82% in the stock. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa, a Washington-based fund reported 76,180 shares.