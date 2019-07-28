Regal Beloit (RBC) Shares Declined While Zpr Investment Management Raised Its Holding; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Value Rose, Usca Ria Has Decreased by $308,990 Its Position

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $80.57. About 390,309 shares traded or 69.23% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 2.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF HK$0.071 PER UNIT; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS RESULTS OF GROUP FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2017 WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY BETTER; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group results; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REIT FINAL DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT HK$0.071; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.60 TO $6.00, EST. $5.56; 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises Dividend to 28c; 03/04/2018 – Regal Petroleum 2017 Pretax Profit Surges as Production Increases; 30/04/2018 – REGAL BELOIT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28C-SHR FROM 26C, EST. 28C

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 2,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,881 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, down from 11,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28 million shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 14,375 shares to 11,130 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,598 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 3,535 shares to 7,517 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 26,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $25.20 million activity. BLINN MARK A sold 6,648 shares worth $683,813. Whitaker Darla H had sold 5,960 shares worth $601,658 on Thursday, January 31. $145,203 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Barker Ellen. On Friday, February 8 CARP DANIEL A sold $1.53 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 14,749 shares. PATSLEY PAMELA H sold 7,000 shares worth $743,400. Van Haren Julie sold 15,798 shares worth $1.60M.