Regal Beloit (RBC) Shareholder Zpr Investment Management Upped Its Holding by $403,461; Office Depot (ODP) Holder Aristotle Fund LP Has Cut Its Position

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp analyzed 1.99 million shares as the company's stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $868.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 6.67 million shares traded or 30.87% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500.

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company's stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $73.43. About 342,859 shares traded or 35.38% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 13,959 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,100 shares. 466,298 are owned by Invesco Limited. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). South Dakota Invest Council reported 53,100 shares stake. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 4,119 shares. 37,686 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co. The Georgia-based Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.29% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Savant Cap Ltd Company owns 10,219 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 284,253 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 140,670 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 6,557 shares. Natixis Advisors LP invested in 13,496 shares. Hgk Asset Management has invested 0.16% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC).

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 3,723 shares to 27,602 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 12,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,320 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 279,350 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Inc invested in 0.03% or 5.12 million shares. Element Management accumulated 0.01% or 61,829 shares. Miller Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 41,060 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Corporation holds 3,225 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 1.37M shares. St Johns Lc invested in 0% or 550 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 50,345 are owned by Coldstream Mngmt. Paragon Capital Ltd, a Kansas-based fund reported 526 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 192,683 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 307,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.02% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 6,560 shares.