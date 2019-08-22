Regal Beloit (RBC) Shareholder Zpr Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake by $403,461 as Market Valuation Declined; As Endologix (ELGX) Shares Rose, Nea Management Company Decreased Position

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 228,492 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 198,648 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Net $58.4M; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – FY REVENUE HK$2,560.6 MLN VS HK$2,617.1 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME REGAL BELOIT TRADES 4:23PM-4:26PM; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $5.29 TO $5.69; 16/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ “AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR” Goes Beyond The Screen In First-Ever Moviebill Edition Available Nationwide Only At Regal Cinemas; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.60 TO $6.00, EST. $5.56; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 Diluted EPS Guidance; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.25; 27/03/2018 – NYSE ARCA TO BUST ERRONEOUS RBC TRADES BETWEEN 16:23-16:26

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 12,653 shares to 9,320 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 17,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,472 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Capital holds 0.85% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) or 21,941 shares. Art Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 7,167 shares. Northern accumulated 0.01% or 560,023 shares. James Invest Inc accumulated 8,370 shares. Nordea Investment Management, Sweden-based fund reported 79,037 shares. 6,201 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Foundry Prtnrs holds 0.77% or 233,040 shares in its portfolio. 22,500 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta. First Citizens Bancshares, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,297 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.1% or 396,177 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.01% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 8,126 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Walthausen And Limited Company invested 1.07% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 11 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.09% stake. Meeder Asset Incorporated has 445 shares.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. $199,999 worth of stock was bought by Onopchenko John on Wednesday, April 3. $99,996 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was bought by Mahboob Vaseem. 3,025 shares were bought by Zenty III Thomas F, worth $19,995 on Wednesday, April 3.

