Regal Beloit (RBC) Shareholder Glenmede Trust Company Na Upped Its Position; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Upped Its Us Concrete (USCR) Position

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 15687.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 22,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 22,734 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 230,324 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Expects Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition to Be 13c-15c Accretive to Adjusted Earnings in 2018; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$982.1 MLN VS HK$213.7 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Enjoy $1 Family Movies this Summer at Regal; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY PROFIT FOR THE YEAR, BEFORE DISTRIBUTIONS TO UNITHOLDERS HK$2,488.3 MLN VS HK$564.0 MLN; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK11.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–REGAL CLOSED CASE CARTS – 36C24518Q0110; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $5.29 TO $5.69; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – EXPECT NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION TO BE $0.13 – $0.15 ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Us Concrete Inc (USCR) by 67.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 31,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Us Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $734.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.09. About 143,978 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury Etf (TLO) by 148,000 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $86.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Materials Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLB) by 290,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,620 shares, and cut its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold USCR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gmt Capital accumulated 0.55% or 401,070 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 21,656 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has 200,880 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 14,738 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 12,204 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 20,244 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 277 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.02% or 753 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 6,349 shares stake. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 15,201 shares. Moreover, Nomura Inc has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 5,720 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 13,975 shares. Envestnet Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,262 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 0.09% or 268,382 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 2.30 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

