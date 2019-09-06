Regal Beloit (RBC) Shareholder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Decreased Position as Shares Declined; Pcm (PCMI) Stock Rose While Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Decreased Holding by $5.30 Million

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35 million market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 16,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 17,686 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 33,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 237,273 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 19/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–REGAL CLOSED CASE CARTS – 36C24518Q0110; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Rating Watch on Melsta Regal Finance to Evolving from Negative; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY NET RENTAL AND HOTEL INCOME HK$927.1 MLN, DOWN 1.8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd. On Other; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent results; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.60 TO $6.00, EST. $5.56; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.25; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME REGAL BELOIT TRADES 4:23PM-4:26PM

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.46 EPS, down 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. RBC’s profit will be $61.22M for 12.44 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Services holds 0.08% or 2,466 shares. Hillsdale owns 5,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Twin holds 54,720 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com has 8,328 shares. Dean Invest Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 124,429 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). 15,300 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 6,497 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 61,168 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank, New York-based fund reported 8,679 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt reported 0.52% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Wellington Management Group Llp owns 0% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 24,833 shares. 3,758 are owned by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 8,073 shares to 26,373 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pc Connection (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 13,732 shares to 124,610 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Gas Services Group Inc (NYSE:NGS) by 55,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Hurco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:HURC).