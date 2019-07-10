Regal Beloit (RBC) Shareholder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Decreased Holding by $1.32 Million; Trinseo Sa (TSE) Valuation Declined While Rockshelter Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 23,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,010 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 110,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 275,902 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 16,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,686 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 33,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $79.51. About 139,010 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 2.85% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd; 27/04/2018 – RBC TO RAISE 5YR FIXED MORTGAGE RATE 20BPS TO 5.34% ON APR 30; 27/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd. On Other; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO FAIR VALUE GAINS ON FINANCIAL ASSETS PORTFOLIO; 14/03/2018 – REGAL PETROLEUM RPT SPUD OF VAS-10 WELL; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent results; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT RAISED 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Regal Petroleum 2017 Pretax Profit Surges as Production Increases; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 30/04/2018 – REGAL BELOIT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28C-SHR FROM 26C, EST. 28C

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 2.50% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.6 per share. RBC’s profit will be $70.21 million for 12.12 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.69% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $235,389 activity.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,033 shares to 11,057 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “RBC: Bad Weather is Bad News for the Boat Business – Schaeffers Research” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DuPont, Corteva still wait-and-see stocks, RBC analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jan Bertsch Joins Regal Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs. RBC (TSX:RY): Which Is the Better Banking Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “US STOCKS-S&P 500 drifts near flat as earnings worries weigh – Reuters” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walthausen And Lc has 100,915 shares. Massachusetts Fin Services Communications Ma holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 1.36 million shares. Renaissance Technology Llc reported 186,005 shares. Ameriprise reported 130,291 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Polaris Mngmt Ltd has 40,200 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,639 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 253 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company reported 8,328 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern holds 0.01% or 560,023 shares. Olstein Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 1.21% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 22,310 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. 24,833 are owned by Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 144,360 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC).

