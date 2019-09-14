Regal Beloit (RBC) Market Value Declined While Zpr Investment Management Lowered by $475,389 Its Position; As Intl Paper Co (IP) Market Valuation Declined, First Dallas Securities Has Trimmed by $564,461 Its Holding

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 47.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 5,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 6,531 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $534,000, down from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 417,565 shares traded or 48.21% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Net $58.4M; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT RAISED 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK11.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS RESULTS OF GROUP FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2017 WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY BETTER; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Regal’s Ratings; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Sees 2018 EPS $5.29-EPS $5.69; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Expects Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition to Be 13c-15c Accretive to Adjusted Earnings in 2018; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 13,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 73,960 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, down from 87,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 4.34 million shares traded or 27.04% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Was Responding To International Paper Statement; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from rival paper packaging producer International Paper; 19/03/2018 – Oregon DCBS: DEQ, International Paper continuing cleanup efforts along McKenzie RiverMarch 19, 2018; 06/03/2018 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: IP BID DOES FAILS TO VALUE SMURFIT INTRINSIC BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – REG-Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Statement re Board Reaffirms Rejection of International Paper Proposal; 24/05/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit aims to see off takeover with Dutch acquisition; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE BEST INTERESTS SERVED BY PURSUING ITS FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $398.64 million for 10.70 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Fin reported 0% stake. Oakbrook Lc invested in 19,850 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Sun Life Fincl Inc has 0.14% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 12,873 shares. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lc has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Lifeplan Group Inc holds 0.02% or 995 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 15,874 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 312,449 are owned by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 16,338 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc owns 2.32M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corp invested in 18,682 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Ltd holds 0.19% or 162,345 shares. Phocas accumulated 1,030 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 247 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.23% or 553,526 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, down 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. RBC’s profit will be $61.23 million for 13.11 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.95% negative EPS growth.

