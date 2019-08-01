Regal Beloit (RBC) Market Valuation Declined While Zpr Investment Management Upped by $403,461 Its Stake; As Epr Properties (EPR) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Strs Ohio Cut Its Holding

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.64. About 302,847 shares traded or 30.18% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group results; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $5.60 TO $6.00 DUE TO NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO FAIR VALUE GAINS ON FINANCIAL ASSETS PORTFOLIO; 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Rating Watch on Melsta Regal Finance to Evolving from Negative; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK11.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $6

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Epr Properties (EPR) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 11,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 105,453 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 117,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Epr Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.24. About 363,065 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 54,100 shares to 77,000 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

