Regal Beloit (RBC) EPS Estimated At $1.46; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Sentiment Is 1.1

Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 456 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 413 reduced and sold stakes in Becton Dickinson & Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 220.73 million shares, down from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Becton Dickinson & Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 51 to 42 for a decrease of 9. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 364 Increased: 353 New Position: 103.

Analysts expect Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report $1.46 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 12.57% from last quarter’s $1.67 EPS. RBC’s profit would be $61.23M giving it 12.26 P/E if the $1.46 EPS is correct. After having $1.52 EPS previously, Regal Beloit Corporation’s analysts see -3.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 183,777 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $5.29 TO $5.69; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Net $58.4M; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $5.60 TO $6.00 DUE TO NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group results; 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – FY REVENUE HK$2,560.6 MLN VS HK$2,617.1 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NYSE ARCA TO BUST ERRONEOUS RBC TRADES BETWEEN 16:23-16:26; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – EXPECT NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION TO BE $0.13 – $0.15 ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY PROFIT FOR THE YEAR, BEFORE DISTRIBUTIONS TO UNITHOLDERS HK$2,488.3 MLN VS HK$564.0 MLN

More notable recent Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RBC out bullish on Dropbox – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ADT Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Canadian Operations – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades nVent Electric (NVT) to Sector Perform – StreetInsider.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Michigan deal exceeds analyst estimates, RBC says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold Regal Beloit Corporation shares while 102 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.52 million shares or 0.48% less from 38.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Investment Rech owns 2,720 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc reported 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). South Dakota Investment Council owns 53,100 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 6,201 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Thompson Mgmt accumulated 36,149 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 17,871 shares. 15 were accumulated by Finance Architects Inc. Polaris Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 40,200 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 9,200 shares. 13,199 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 10,100 shares. 3.60M were reported by Fmr Lc. Gam Holdg Ag reported 26,932 shares stake.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.00 billion. The Company’s Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. It has a 11.97 P/E ratio. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls.

Caledonia Investments Plc holds 11.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company for 157,800 shares. Jensen Investment Management Inc owns 2.31 million shares or 6.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waverton Investment Management Ltd has 6.56% invested in the company for 516,551 shares. The France-based Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. has invested 5.72% in the stock. Fundsmith Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.81 million shares.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, makes, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $67.69 billion. It operates in two divisions, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. It has a 87.74 P/E ratio. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 18.94 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.