Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

We are comparing Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) and Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Beloit Corporation 80 0.96 N/A 5.41 14.25 Roper Technologies Inc. 336 7.36 N/A 10.41 33.99

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Regal Beloit Corporation and Roper Technologies Inc. Roper Technologies Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Regal Beloit Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Regal Beloit Corporation is currently more affordable than Roper Technologies Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.9% Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.56 beta indicates that Regal Beloit Corporation is 56.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Roper Technologies Inc.’s 21.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Regal Beloit Corporation are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Roper Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Regal Beloit Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Regal Beloit Corporation and Roper Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Roper Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The average target price of Regal Beloit Corporation is $93, with potential upside of 14.11%. Competitively Roper Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $330.75, with potential downside of -11.54%. The results provided earlier shows that Regal Beloit Corporation appears more favorable than Roper Technologies Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.6% of Regal Beloit Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.7% of Roper Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Regal Beloit Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Roper Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regal Beloit Corporation -5.71% -7.44% -6.36% 0.55% -2.85% 10.12% Roper Technologies Inc. -0.12% 0.72% 14.42% 19.25% 27.03% 32.8%

For the past year Regal Beloit Corporation was less bullish than Roper Technologies Inc.

Summary

Roper Technologies Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Regal Beloit Corporation.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.