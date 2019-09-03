Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Beloit Corporation 80 0.84 N/A 5.41 14.71 Rockwell Automation Inc. 167 2.58 N/A 9.10 17.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Regal Beloit Corporation and Rockwell Automation Inc. Rockwell Automation Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Regal Beloit Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Regal Beloit Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Rockwell Automation Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 11% 5.6% Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8%

Volatility and Risk

Regal Beloit Corporation has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Regal Beloit Corporation is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Rockwell Automation Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Regal Beloit Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Regal Beloit Corporation and Rockwell Automation Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The average target price of Regal Beloit Corporation is $93, with potential upside of 31.17%. Competitively Rockwell Automation Inc. has a consensus target price of $182.33, with potential upside of 19.33%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Regal Beloit Corporation seems more appealing than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Regal Beloit Corporation and Rockwell Automation Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 79% respectively. 1.1% are Regal Beloit Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Rockwell Automation Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regal Beloit Corporation -3.93% -3.03% -5.69% 4.09% -4.82% 13.66% Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84%

For the past year Regal Beloit Corporation has stronger performance than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats Regal Beloit Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.