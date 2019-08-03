Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) and Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Beloit Corporation 80 0.91 N/A 5.41 14.71 Lennox International Inc. 261 2.61 N/A 9.16 27.99

In table 1 we can see Regal Beloit Corporation and Lennox International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lennox International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Regal Beloit Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Regal Beloit Corporation is presently more affordable than Lennox International Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Regal Beloit Corporation and Lennox International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 11% 5.6% Lennox International Inc. 0.00% -220.8% 17.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.58 shows that Regal Beloit Corporation is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lennox International Inc.’s 10.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

Regal Beloit Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Lennox International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Regal Beloit Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lennox International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Regal Beloit Corporation and Lennox International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Lennox International Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

The upside potential is 21.06% for Regal Beloit Corporation with consensus price target of $93. On the other hand, Lennox International Inc.’s potential upside is 0.54% and its consensus price target is $254.6. The results provided earlier shows that Regal Beloit Corporation appears more favorable than Lennox International Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.9% of Regal Beloit Corporation shares and 75.8% of Lennox International Inc. shares. 1.1% are Regal Beloit Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Lennox International Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regal Beloit Corporation -3.93% -3.03% -5.69% 4.09% -4.82% 13.66% Lennox International Inc. -1.49% -9.41% -3.33% 14.35% 20.14% 17.19%

For the past year Regal Beloit Corporation was less bullish than Lennox International Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Lennox International Inc. beats Regal Beloit Corporation.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications. This segment also engages in the installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data center, machine tooling, and other cooling applications. The company distributes its products and services under the Lennox, Aire-Flo, Armstrong Air, Ducane, Air-Ease, Concord, Magic-Pak, and ADP Advanced Distributor Products brands. It operates approximately 209 Lennox PartsPlus stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.