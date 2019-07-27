Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA)

Both Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Beloit Corporation 80 0.95 N/A 5.41 14.25 Colfax Corporation 124 0.87 N/A 0.52 233.17

In table 1 we can see Regal Beloit Corporation and Colfax Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Colfax Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Regal Beloit Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Regal Beloit Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Colfax Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regal Beloit Corporation and Colfax Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.9% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Regal Beloit Corporation and Colfax Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Colfax Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Regal Beloit Corporation’s consensus target price is $93, while its potential upside is 15.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Regal Beloit Corporation and Colfax Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 0%. About 0.7% of Regal Beloit Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regal Beloit Corporation -5.71% -7.44% -6.36% 0.55% -2.85% 10.12% Colfax Corporation -1.93% -10.61% 6% 0% 0% 18.12%

For the past year Regal Beloit Corporation has weaker performance than Colfax Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Regal Beloit Corporation beats Colfax Corporation.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.