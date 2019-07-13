Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Beloit Corporation 80 0.96 N/A 5.41 14.25 3M Company 191 3.08 N/A 9.37 18.58

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Regal Beloit Corporation and 3M Company. 3M Company has higher revenue and earnings than Regal Beloit Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Regal Beloit Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.9% 3M Company 0.00% 56.2% 15.1%

Volatility and Risk

Regal Beloit Corporation’s current beta is 1.56 and it happens to be 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500. 3M Company’s 1 beta is the reason why it is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Regal Beloit Corporation is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, 3M Company has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Regal Beloit Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than 3M Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Regal Beloit Corporation and 3M Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 3M Company 1 5 0 2.83

Regal Beloit Corporation’s average price target is $93, while its potential upside is 15.13%. Meanwhile, 3M Company’s average price target is $181, while its potential upside is 4.42%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Regal Beloit Corporation is looking more favorable than 3M Company, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Regal Beloit Corporation and 3M Company are owned by institutional investors at 96.6% and 69.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Regal Beloit Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of 3M Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regal Beloit Corporation -5.71% -7.44% -6.36% 0.55% -2.85% 10.12% 3M Company -2.5% -19.33% -16.98% -13.42% -15.38% -8.62%

For the past year Regal Beloit Corporation has 10.12% stronger performance while 3M Company has -8.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors 3M Company beats Regal Beloit Corporation.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.