Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Beloit Corporation 80 0.87 N/A 5.41 14.71 Nordson Corporation 136 3.61 N/A 5.51 25.73

Table 1 demonstrates Regal Beloit Corporation and Nordson Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nordson Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Regal Beloit Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Regal Beloit Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Regal Beloit Corporation and Nordson Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 11% 5.6% Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.4% 9.3%

Volatility and Risk

Regal Beloit Corporation is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.58. Nordson Corporation on the other hand, has 1.22 beta which makes it 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Regal Beloit Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nordson Corporation are 2.2 and 1.5 respectively. Regal Beloit Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nordson Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Regal Beloit Corporation and Nordson Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Nordson Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Regal Beloit Corporation’s consensus target price is $93, while its potential upside is 26.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Regal Beloit Corporation and Nordson Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 71.8% respectively. About 1.1% of Regal Beloit Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Nordson Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regal Beloit Corporation -3.93% -3.03% -5.69% 4.09% -4.82% 13.66% Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69%

For the past year Regal Beloit Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nordson Corporation.

Summary

Nordson Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Regal Beloit Corporation.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.