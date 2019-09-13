Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) and Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) Comparing side by side

Both Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) and Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Beloit Corporation 79 0.91 N/A 5.41 14.71 Jason Industries Inc. 1 0.02 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Regal Beloit Corporation and Jason Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Regal Beloit Corporation and Jason Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 11% 5.6% Jason Industries Inc. 0.00% 50.1% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Regal Beloit Corporation has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Jason Industries Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

Regal Beloit Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Jason Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Regal Beloit Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jason Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Regal Beloit Corporation and Jason Industries Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Jason Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regal Beloit Corporation has a consensus target price of $93, and a 21.43% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Regal Beloit Corporation and Jason Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 36.4%. Insiders owned 1.1% of Regal Beloit Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Jason Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regal Beloit Corporation -3.93% -3.03% -5.69% 4.09% -4.82% 13.66% Jason Industries Inc. 0% -27.55% -67.12% -64.18% -78.67% -64.96%

For the past year Regal Beloit Corporation had bullish trend while Jason Industries Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Regal Beloit Corporation beats Jason Industries Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Jason Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of seating, finishing, acoustics, and components in the United States and internationally. It produces finishing products, such as industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds for use in various industrial and infrastructure applications; and supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles. The company also manufactures engineered non-woven and fiber-based acoustical products for the auto industry; and manufactures stamped, formed, expanded and perforated metal components, and subassemblies for rail and filtration applications, outdoor power equipment, small gas engines, and smart utility meters. Jason Industries, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.