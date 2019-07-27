Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Machinery company, Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Regal Beloit Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.98% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Regal Beloit Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.18% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Regal Beloit Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 9.70% 4.90% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Regal Beloit Corporation and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Beloit Corporation N/A 80 14.25 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Regal Beloit Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Regal Beloit Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Regal Beloit Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.31 2.58

Regal Beloit Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $93, suggesting a potential upside of 15.43%. As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 70.68%. Regal Beloit Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Regal Beloit Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regal Beloit Corporation -5.71% -7.44% -6.36% 0.55% -2.85% 10.12% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Regal Beloit Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Regal Beloit Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Regal Beloit Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.47 Quick Ratio. Regal Beloit Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regal Beloit Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Regal Beloit Corporation has a beta of 1.56 and its 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regal Beloit Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Regal Beloit Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Regal Beloit Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.