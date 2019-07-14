Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Regal Beloit Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.98% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Regal Beloit Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.18% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Regal Beloit Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 9.70% 4.90% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Regal Beloit Corporation and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Beloit Corporation N/A 80 14.25 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Regal Beloit Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Regal Beloit Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Regal Beloit Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.81 2.31 2.55

Regal Beloit Corporation presently has an average target price of $93, suggesting a potential upside of 15.13%. The competitors have a potential upside of 67.01%. Regal Beloit Corporation’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Regal Beloit Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regal Beloit Corporation -5.71% -7.44% -6.36% 0.55% -2.85% 10.12% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Regal Beloit Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Regal Beloit Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Regal Beloit Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.47 Quick Ratio. Regal Beloit Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regal Beloit Corporation’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Regal Beloit Corporation has a beta of 1.56 and its 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regal Beloit Corporation’s competitors are 36.16% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.36 beta.

Dividends

Regal Beloit Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Regal Beloit Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.