Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) and Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) and Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Beloit Corporation 79 0.94 N/A 5.41 14.25 Ingersoll-Rand Plc 111 1.89 N/A 5.72 21.22

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Regal Beloit Corporation and Ingersoll-Rand Plc. Ingersoll-Rand Plc has higher revenue and earnings than Regal Beloit Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Regal Beloit Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Ingersoll-Rand Plc, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Regal Beloit Corporation and Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.9% Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0.00% 20.2% 7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Regal Beloit Corporation’s 1.56 beta indicates that its volatility is 56.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regal Beloit Corporation are 2.7 and 1.5. Competitively, Ingersoll-Rand Plc has 1.6 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Regal Beloit Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Regal Beloit Corporation and Ingersoll-Rand Plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0 2 6 2.75

Regal Beloit Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 16.61% and an $93 average price target. On the other hand, Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s potential upside is 5.06% and its average price target is $130.5. The results provided earlier shows that Regal Beloit Corporation appears more favorable than Ingersoll-Rand Plc, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Regal Beloit Corporation and Ingersoll-Rand Plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 84.5%. 0.7% are Regal Beloit Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Ingersoll-Rand Plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regal Beloit Corporation -5.71% -7.44% -6.36% 0.55% -2.85% 10.12% Ingersoll-Rand Plc -0.15% 6.44% 16% 17.95% 36.07% 32.98%

For the past year Regal Beloit Corporation was less bullish than Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Summary

Ingersoll-Rand Plc beats Regal Beloit Corporation on 11 of the 12 factors.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems. This segment also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies, air conditioners, air exchangers and handlers, airside and terminal devices, auxiliary power units, chillers, coils and condensers, gensets, furnaces, heat pumps, home automation, humidifiers, hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration solutions, indoor air quality, industrial refrigeration, motor replacements, performance contracting, refrigerant reclamation, thermostats/controls, transport heater products, and water source heat pumps. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation contracting, rental, and repair and maintenance services; and service agreements. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and compressors, airends, blowers, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brand names through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand plc was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.