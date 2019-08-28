Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) Comparison side by side

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Beloit Corporation 80 0.82 N/A 5.41 14.71 Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 1 1.97 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Regal Beloit Corporation and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Regal Beloit Corporation and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 11% 5.6% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Regal Beloit Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Regal Beloit Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regal Beloit Corporation and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Regal Beloit Corporation has a 34.41% upside potential and a consensus target price of $93.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Regal Beloit Corporation and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 1.1% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of Regal Beloit Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 55.19% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regal Beloit Corporation -3.93% -3.03% -5.69% 4.09% -4.82% 13.66% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. -3.26% 25.47% 113.8% 119.35% 3.77% 144.33%

For the past year Regal Beloit Corporation was less bullish than Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Summary

Regal Beloit Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.