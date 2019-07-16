Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) Comparison side by side

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Beloit Corporation 80 0.95 N/A 5.41 14.25 Actuant Corporation 24 1.21 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Regal Beloit Corporation and Actuant Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Regal Beloit Corporation and Actuant Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.9% Actuant Corporation 0.00% -4.1% -1.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.56 beta means Regal Beloit Corporation’s volatility is 56.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Actuant Corporation on the other hand, has 1.62 beta which makes it 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regal Beloit Corporation. Its rival Actuant Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.8 respectively. Regal Beloit Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Actuant Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Regal Beloit Corporation and Actuant Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Actuant Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Regal Beloit Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 15.73% and an $93 consensus price target. Competitively Actuant Corporation has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 0.74%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Regal Beloit Corporation seems more appealing than Actuant Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.6% of Regal Beloit Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Actuant Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.7% of Regal Beloit Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Actuant Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regal Beloit Corporation -5.71% -7.44% -6.36% 0.55% -2.85% 10.12% Actuant Corporation -0.37% -4.26% 2.68% -3.88% 1.66% 16.72%

For the past year Regal Beloit Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Actuant Corporation.

Summary

Regal Beloit Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Actuant Corporation.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.