Reeds (REED) Market Valuation Declined While Quaker Capital Investments Cut Its Holding by $903,273; Valueact Holdings LP Cut Position in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) as Stock Rose

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.20 million, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 56,628 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Reeds Inc (REED) by 43.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 301,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.56% . The institutional investor held 390,449 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, down from 691,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Reeds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.07% or $0.099 during the last trading session, reaching $1.301. About 159,199 shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 25.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner

Analysts await Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Reed's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.47M for 18.65 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

