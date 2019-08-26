Reed’s (REED) Holding Maintained by Awm Investment Company Inc; Celanese Del (CE) Holder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Cut Position by $345,289 as Stock Value Rose

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 3,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 106,820 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, down from 110,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $107.25. About 1.10 million shares traded or 13.03% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Reed’s Inc. (REED) by 259.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 2.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.56% . The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 809,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Reed’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 76,184 shares traded. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 25.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,739 shares to 415,783 shares, valued at $68.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.77M for 10.47 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.