Reed's, Inc. (REED) Reaches $1.66 Yearly Low; TMAC RES ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (TMMFF) SI Decreased By 9.31%

The stock of Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.56 target or 6.00% below today’s $1.66 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $55.97M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $1.56 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.36 million less. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 43,425 shares traded. Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) has risen 25.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today

TMAC RES INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) had a decrease of 9.31% in short interest. TMMFF’s SI was 462,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.31% from 510,100 shares previously. With 21,100 avg volume, 22 days are for TMAC RES INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:TMMFF)’s short sellers to cover TMMFF’s short positions. The stock increased 5.72% or $0.2077 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8356. About 84,400 shares traded or 1206.91% up from the average. TMAC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Reed's, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural non-alcoholic carbonated soft drinks, Kombucha, candies, and ice creams in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $55.97 million. The Company’s products include Reed's ginger brews; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Dr. It currently has negative earnings. Better and real cola products, such as ZERO diet sodas; Culture Club Kombucha, a fermented tea; China colas; Reed's Ginger candy and ice creams; Sonoma Sparkler and other juice based products; and coconut water, yogurt, and fresh juices.

Analysts await Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Reed's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.77% EPS growth.

TMAC Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $437.04 million. The firm primarily explores for gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

