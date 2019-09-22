Reed's, Inc. (REED) Reaches $1.39 52 Week Low; IHI CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (IHICF) Shorts Down By 3.24%

IHI CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IHICF) had a decrease of 3.24% in short interest. IHICF’s SI was 403,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.24% from 416,800 shares previously. It closed at $20.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.31 target or 6.00% below today’s $1.39 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $46.87M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $1.31 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.81M less. The stock decreased 8.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 339,341 shares traded or 134.88% up from the average. Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) has risen 25.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3

More recent IHI Corporation (OTCMKTS:IHICF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Astaldi Nears A Key Deadline In Its Restructuring – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “IHI Corp ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Astaldi Files For Bankruptcy: Bonds Worth Investigating, Shares Worthless – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 08, 2018 was also an interesting one.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines, environment responsive systems, and lithium-ion batteries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; equipment for plants and reactors; and engineering, procurement, construction, and start-up services for process and pharmaceutical plants.

Analysts await Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Reed's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Waddell & Reed Financial Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Shareholders Are Down 34% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as trade tensions spike – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) were released by: Vendingmarketwatch.com and their article: “Reed’s Zero Sugar Ginger Beer Now Certified Ketogenic – VendingMarketWatch” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Philippines’ Duterte says Xi offering gas deal if arbitration case ignored – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Reed's, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural non-alcoholic carbonated soft drinks, Kombucha, candies, and ice creams in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $46.87 million. The Company’s products include Reed's ginger brews; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Dr. It currently has negative earnings. Better and real cola products, such as ZERO diet sodas; Culture Club Kombucha, a fermented tea; China colas; Reed's Ginger candy and ice creams; Sonoma Sparkler and other juice based products; and coconut water, yogurt, and fresh juices.