Reed's, Inc. (REED) Reaches $1.20 52-Week Low; Kemet (KEM) SI Decreased By 2.01%

Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) had a decrease of 2.01% in short interest. KEM’s SI was 4.92M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.01% from 5.02 million shares previously. With 988,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM)’s short sellers to cover KEM’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 563,302 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine

The stock of Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.13 target or 6.00% below today’s $1.20 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $40.46M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $1.13 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.43M less. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 166,928 shares traded or 9.97% up from the average. Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) has risen 25.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Examination Of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “KEMET Corporation: Why a Trade Resolution Can Bump Stock Up 63% – Profit Confidential” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why PG&E, Kemet, and Cars.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 507% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold KEMET Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 0.53% more from 44.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd holds 25,320 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Automobile Association stated it has 51,969 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 75,718 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 46,370 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 3,291 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 1.02M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.32% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 19,742 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 47,813 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 76,678 shares. Parkside Financial Bank Tru holds 87 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Citigroup stated it has 18,659 shares.

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. It has a 5.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters.

Among 2 analysts covering Kemet (NYSE:KEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kemet has $2900 highest and $2600 lowest target. $27.50’s average target is 44.58% above currents $19.02 stock price. Kemet had 4 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) on Friday, September 13 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Shareholders Are Down 34% – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Earnings: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Netflix: The Risks Mount – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday 9/4 Insider Buying Report: PVH, NEWM – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Reed’s Inc. Transfers Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Reed's, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural non-alcoholic carbonated soft drinks, Kombucha, candies, and ice creams in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $40.46 million. The Company’s products include Reed's ginger brews; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Dr. It currently has negative earnings. Better and real cola products, such as ZERO diet sodas; Culture Club Kombucha, a fermented tea; China colas; Reed's Ginger candy and ice creams; Sonoma Sparkler and other juice based products; and coconut water, yogurt, and fresh juices.